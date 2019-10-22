Pak requested India to maintain peace on LoC for diplomat visit but itself violated ceasefire: Indian Army sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan Army resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, contrary to a request it made on Monday for maintaining peace to facilitate the visit of diplomatic community and journalists to be conducted on the Pakistani side of LoC.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Mendhar, today.

Sources in the Indian Army said, on Monday, the Pakistani Army through the established channels of communication had requested that no ceasefire violations to be undertaken as diplomatic community and journalists were to be conducted along Line of Control.

Indian Army respected the request but the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire. Army sources said Pakistan was trying to incite India for the ceasefire violation to show lies to the diplomatic community and journalists.

Raising questions as to how can Pakistan be trusted, sources said school children were stranded in their schools at the LoC and the ceasefire violation from Pakistan continued. They said the neighbouring country violated ceasefire though India respected restraint.

Pakistan Army on Tuesday tweeted about taking a team of foreign diplomats to the LoC.

This comes a couple of days after the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into the Indian Territory. (ANI)

