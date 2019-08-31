Pak spreading misinformation about Kashmir through social media says IG, Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Saturday said that some people from Pakistan are creating fake accounts with Indian names on social media to post-inflammatory content and spread misinformation about Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

"Several fake accounts with Indian names are being made on social media. These accounts are posting inflammatory content. It was observed that such things are being done from the Pakistan side, a campaign is being undertaken," Brijesh Singh, Special Inspector General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell told ANI.

"They are trying to spread misinformation about situation in Kashmir but actually there is nothing like that there. Fake videos are being circulated and photos are being used out of context. Even verified accounts of Pakistani people are sharing fake news," he added.

Singh also appealed to people to verify the information and asked them not to forward inflammatory content.

"If you look at the atmosphere in Pakistan, they are running a national movement against us. It is our responsibility to refrain ourselves from their propaganda," he said.

"People should verify the information and not forward it at once especially if there's anti-national content where India, Army or Police is being shown in a bad light. They might have been manufactured to damage the reputation of our national institutions," the Inspector General said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had also expressed concerns about terrorists using the internet as "a weapon" against the country.

Justifying the decision to continue with the ban on mobile phones and internet services in the Valley, Malik had said: "We know the people will have to face some problems due to this. We must know it is the most dangerous instrument. And all lies are being peddled through the internet." (ANI)

