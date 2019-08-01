Pak summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ceasefire violations

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged ceasefire violations.

This is the third continuous summon in three days.

On July 31, India had issued a strong demarche to Pakistan High Commission, seeking investigation into the heinous acts of killing of innocent civilians in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces.

"India deplores and condemns in the strongest terms such deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistan forces. This is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," Ministry of External Affairs had said in the letter to the Pakistan High Commission.

Indian and Pakistani Armies have traded heavy fire along the Line of Control in the last few days.

An Indian Army jawan was killed during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri's (Jammu Kashmir) Sunderbani sector on Tuesday.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in retaliatory action by the Indian Army when the neighbouring country violated ceasefire in Tangdhar-Keran sector, army sources had said.

"Heavy damage to Pak Army posts and casualties to Pak soldiers have been inflicted by own troops," Indian Army had said.

(ANI)