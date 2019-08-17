Pak supporters confronted by Shazia Ilmi, others in Seoul for raising anti-India, anti-Modi slogans

Seoul [South Korea], Aug 17 (ANI): A group of people raising anti-India slogans and using abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in South Korea's Seoul were taken head-on by a group of BJP and RSS leaders including Shazia Ilmi who was visiting the city.

A video accessed by ANI shows a group of people holding Pakistan flags chanting anti- India and anti-Modi slogans. The 3 minutes 25 seconds video shows Shazia Ilmi accompanied by a few other people stepping out of a taxi and heading towards the group, whose members continue to shout slogans like "Haq hai humara Aazadi" (Freedom is our right) and "Hum le ke rahenge Aazadi" (We will take freedom).

Ilmi is seen requesting them not to abuse Prime Minister Modi.

The protestors then begin to call India a "terrorist" to which the BJP leader and others accompanying her began raising pro-India slogans like "India Zindabad".

Local police intervened and escorted Shazia and her associates from the location.

The demonstration against India and Modi came following abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week India withdrew special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 following with there was a communications blackout and curbs on movement in the area. Incensed with the development , Pakistan snapped trade and transport links with India and sent back the Indian envoy. (ANI)

