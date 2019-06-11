Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Image)

Pak to allow PM Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace, clearance expected soon

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:49 IST

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Clearance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight to pass through Pakistan airspace for a trip to Kyrgyzstan is expected to come soon, sources said.
India had requested Pakistan to let Prime Minister Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to the Kyrgyzstan capital to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Pakistan had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with India after an Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26. Since then, it has only opened two of eleven routes; both of them pass through southern Pakistan.
The nod by Pakistan comes days after, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.
Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this week.
While there is no formal meeting scheduled between the two Prime Ministers as of now, there are chances of exchange of pleasantries by them.
After the Lok Sabha elections got over and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed back to power, Islamabad was hoping that there could be scope for revival of talks between the two nations.
Imran Khan had called Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on his victory and expressed willingness to work together for peace in South Asia.
Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor whereby the airspace restrictions, which have been continuing since a long time, impacts hundreds of commercial flights each day, extending flight timings for passengers, as well as fuel costs for airlines.
On May 29, Pakistan had extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:35 IST

Punjab CM seeks report on open borewells after Fatehveer's death

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Following the death of the 2-year-old child after falling in an abandoned borewell in Sangrur, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh sought a report from all Deputy Commissioners on open borewells in order to evade similar accidents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:14 IST

No respite from heat as Delhi to sizzle at 46 degree Celsius

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad continue to experience heat wave on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting the maximum temperature at 46 degree Celsius.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:51 IST

Punjab: 2-year-old brought out from borewell dead

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two-year-old Fatehveer Singh, who had fallen into a borewell in Sangrur and was brought out today morning after almost 109-hour-long rescue operation, is dead.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:49 IST

Telangana: Central govt okays construction of bunds under...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Environment Ministry on Monday cleared construction of bunds and embankments in 10 hectares of forest land at Medigadda barrage as part of the Kaleswaram project in Telangana, the state government said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:33 IST

Noida: 15 held for extortion by threatening to implicate people...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Noida Police on Monday arrested 15 people including Uttar Pradesh personnel for allegedly trying to extort money from commuters by threatening to implicate them in rape cases.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:25 IST

Myanmar delegation visits India to boost bilateral relations, tourism

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A delegation of officials from Myanmar visited New Delhi on Monday in a bid to boost bilateral relations and cross border culture and tourism between the two neighbouring countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:23 IST

Mamata to unveil Vidyasagar's statue vandalised in political...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee will on Monday participate in two events related to re-installing of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust at Vidyasagar College here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:10 IST

Locals excited to see Rs 200 cr marriage in Auli

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 11 (ANI): Preparations are in full-swing in Auli which is set to see one of the most expensive marriages in the country, speculated to worth Rs 200 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:04 IST

UP: 12-year-old raped by Madarrasa teacher in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her Madarrasa teacher here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:44 IST

J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awneera area of district Shopian, the police said.

 

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:44 IST

UP: 9-year-old girl raped in Sitapur, accused held

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man on Monday in district Sitapur's Sakran, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:33 IST

Mulayam in Gurugram hospital for routine check-up, say family sources

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Samajwadi party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted at a private hospital here for his routine check-up, family sources said.

Read More
iocl