Pak to allow PM Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace, clearance expected soon

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Clearance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight to pass through Pakistan airspace for a trip to Kyrgyzstan is expected to come soon, sources said.

India had requested Pakistan to let Prime Minister Modi's aircraft fly over its airspace to the Kyrgyzstan capital to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Pakistan had fully shut its airspace on the eastern border with India after an Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out aerial airstrikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot on February 26. Since then, it has only opened two of eleven routes; both of them pass through southern Pakistan.

The nod by Pakistan comes days after, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, saying Islamabad wants dialogue with New Delhi to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan this week.

While there is no formal meeting scheduled between the two Prime Ministers as of now, there are chances of exchange of pleasantries by them.

After the Lok Sabha elections got over and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stormed back to power, Islamabad was hoping that there could be scope for revival of talks between the two nations.

Imran Khan had called Prime Minister Modi to congratulate him on his victory and expressed willingness to work together for peace in South Asia.

Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor whereby the airspace restrictions, which have been continuing since a long time, impacts hundreds of commercial flights each day, extending flight timings for passengers, as well as fuel costs for airlines.

On May 29, Pakistan had extended the ban on India using its airspace for commercial flights till June 14. (ANI)