Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak to charge $20 service fee from all pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9: Sources

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): In another major U-turn, Pakistan will charge USD 20 service charge from all pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on November 9, sources said on Friday.
The latest decision to levy service charge on all pilgrims is completely opposite to the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement who earlier this month had said on Twitter that Pakistan has waived the entry fee for Indian pilgrims travelling to Kartarpur Gurdwara on two specific days.
No fee will be charged on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and on the day of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, he had said.
In a tweet, Khan said he has waived two requirements for Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur---they won't need a passport just a valid ID and no advance booking is required.
"For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived 2 requirements: i) they won't need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan had tweeted.
However, both his announcements seem hollow considering latest development in which Pakistan's Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor on Thursday announced that Indian Sikh pilgrims would require a passport.
"As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty," Gen Ghafoor said while talking on a private TV channel.
Pakistan had last month announced to charge pilgrims with the USD 20 service charge, following which India had expressed strong disappointment over the decision and refusal to waive it off.
India had also Pakistan to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims. However, Pakistan has not agreed to India's demand to make the Kartarpur Gurdwara's visit charge-free.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) Complex at Kartarpur Corridor in Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Saturday while his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will inaugurate the section of the corridor on the other side of the border.
The historic corridor will have all the necessary passenger amenities to facilitate pilgrims intending to visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.
India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru.
The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement but Indian pilgrims are required to carry their passports and will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, which was established by Guru Nanak Dev in 1522. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:58 IST

I will give my version during the judicial inquiry: DCP Monika...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bhardwaj, who was seen being chased and harassed by lawyers in a CCTV clip at Tis Hazari court on November 2 clash between police personnel and lawyers said that she will present her version in the judicial inquiry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:56 IST

Uddhav Thackeray to meet Shiv Sena MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda: Sunil Prabhu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu on Friday said that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet his party MLAs, who are lodged at Hotel Rangsharda, later in the day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:54 IST

Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Amid the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday and submitted his resignation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:53 IST

Goa: 20-year-old US woman goes missing

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A 20-year-old American woman has gone missing from North Goa's Anjuna area since Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:49 IST

Ahmed Patel terms withdrawal of SPG security to Gandhis as act...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): After the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn, senior party leader Ahmed Patel on Friday accused the BJP-led Central government of indulging in 'personal vendetta mechanis

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:43 IST

Amid ensuing polls, BJP tries to resolve trouble with allies in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): It seems like BJP's allies are becoming a big headache for the Party this election season.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:42 IST

Robust security measures in place for Karatarpur Corridor inauguration

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Robust security infrastructure has been put in place with CCTV surveillance for the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, which is scheduled for November 9.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:42 IST

Odd-even won't apply on Nov 11, 12 during Guru Nanak Dev birth...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the relaxation or exemption from the odd-even scheme during the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev on November 11 and 12.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:35 IST

Punjab promises to increase income of fair price shop holders

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The state government will facilitate ways and means to increase the income of fair price shop owners, said Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during a meeting here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:29 IST

Amarinder Singh orders govt deptts to incentivise farmers who...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered the Agriculture Department to work out the modalities for immediate implementation of the Supreme Court's orders on providing financial assistance to small and marginal farmers who have not burnt

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:16 IST

Punjab: Government declares gazetted holiday on Nov 11

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has declared gazetted holiday in the state for November 11.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:58 IST

BJP, Shiv Sena should form govt in Maharashtra without further...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party should join hands to form a stable government in Maharashtra without further delay.

Read More
iocl