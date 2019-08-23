Pak tries to infiltrate terrorists during ceasefire violations: Defence Expert

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Pakistan tries to infiltrate terrorists in India during ceasefire violations by giving them cover fire, defence expert Qamar Agha on Friday said.

Speaking to ANI about unprovoked ceasefire violations initiated Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Agha said, "Ceasefire violation by Pakistan should be condemned by all, under the cover of firing they try to infiltrate terrorists into India."

He continued, "India has given a very strong warning to Pakistan and they are not taking it seriously. It is time to take strong action against them."

Speaking about Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, Agha said, "Problem with Imran Khan is he failed to solve any problem of Pakistan be it on the economic or political front. The situation is getting out of control in Balochistan. In Punjab province of Pakistan, people are not happy with Imran Khan."

"When they (Pakistan) are not able to solve the problem then they raise the Kashmir issue to divert the topic. I hope the Indian government takes some strict action on this issue of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan," he added.

Earlier today, an Indian Army soldier lost his life in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan along the LoC in the Naushera sector.

The soldier who was killed during the firing was from Gorkha Rifles.



This is the third Indian casualty since August 17 in the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC.

On August 20, Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh had lost his life in the ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati sector.

On August 17, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa had lost his life in the unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)

