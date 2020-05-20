Pak violates ceasefire again in J-K's Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

At about 1:50 pm, Pak intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in Kirni and Degwar sectors of Poonch district. At about 9:30 am, Pakistan intiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

Over the past few days, Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire in the region.

Pakistan had on Tuesday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Balakote sector of Poonch district.

Before that, Pakistan violated ceasefire on Monday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Gulpur sector of Poonch district. (ANI)

