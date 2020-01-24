Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday late night initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district's Gulpur sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling from 11 pm onwards. Indian Army retaliating effectively.

No casualties, injuries, and loss of property have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

