Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch's Degwar sector in J-K

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district here on Saturday night, said sources.

Pakistan started firing small arms and shelling with mortar at around 9:30 pm, army sources said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

