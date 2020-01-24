Representative image
Pak violates ceasefire in Digwar sector of J-K's Poonch

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:42 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Digwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The Indian Army are retaliating effectively.

No casualties, injuries and loss of property have been reported yet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

