Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla

Kupwara/Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively on Sunday night.

The ceasefire violation began at about 1100 and 1240 hours respectively in Kupwara and Baramulla.

Indian Army is retaliating. (ANI)

