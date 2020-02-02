Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 7 pm in Mendhar.
The Indian Army is retaliating.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mendhar
ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2020 19:52 IST
