Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated the ceasefire in the Nowshera sector here.

Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera Sector at 4 pm today.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

