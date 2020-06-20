Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 6.45 pm.

A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district leaving four civilians injured in the incident. (ANI)

