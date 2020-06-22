Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 6.15 pm.

A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire here in the same sector of the district in which Indian Army soldier Dipak Karki lost his life. (ANI)

