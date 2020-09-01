Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 9.15 pm today through firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 22:39 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.