Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 9 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
At 5:30 pm today, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the Degwar and Malti sectors of the district.
Indian Army is retaliating. More details of the incident are awaited.
Earlier on Monday, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:23 IST
