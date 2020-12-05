Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The ceasefire violation took place at 11:40 am.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Yesterday also Pakistan initiated ceasefire violation at LoC in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district. (ANI)