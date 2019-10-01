Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Indian Army retaliating

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday morning violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur and Kirni sector in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Firing and shelling from across the border started at around 7:45 am today, with the Pakistani troops resorting to the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)