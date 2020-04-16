Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire twice in Poonch and Rajouri districts respectively.

Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation by firing small arms along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors in Poonch by firing with small arms at 9:45 am.

Later, at 11:45 am, Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector in Rajouri.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

India has issued a strong demarche to Pakistan for the killing of three Indian civilians, including a child, in an unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 12, MEA sources said.

The ceasefire violation took place on April 12 when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district. (ANI)

