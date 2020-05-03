Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector in Poonch and Manjakote Sector in Rajouri district on Sunday.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at about 21:00 hours.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri
ANI | Updated: May 03, 2020 22:32 IST
