Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorting to shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankot and Mendhar sectors here on Tuesday.

The firing continued from Pakistan's side from 3:30 am till 5 am. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

