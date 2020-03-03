Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorting to shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankot and Mendhar sectors here on Tuesday.
The firing continued from Pakistan's side from 3:30 am till 5 am. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:28 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and resorting to shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankot and Mendhar sectors here on Tuesday.