Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors, Poonch district.

The ceasefire took place at about 0600 hours today.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly and further details are awaited. (ANI)

