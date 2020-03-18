Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and resorting to intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

The ceasefire took place at around 11:45 am.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

