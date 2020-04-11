Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army had carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. (ANI)

