Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district at about 9:30 pm on Saturday.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further, details are awaited.

Pakistan had on Friday also violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Army had carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. (ANI)

