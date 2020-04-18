Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector.
At around 8:30 PM, Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation. The Indian army is retaliating fittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Apr 18, 2020 21:55 IST
