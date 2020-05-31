Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kirni sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday.
At about 10 am, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing with small arms.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited.
A few days ago, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire in the Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 11:37 IST
