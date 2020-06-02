Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 8:30 pm when Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni, Qasba and Degwar Sector in Poonch district. (ANI)

