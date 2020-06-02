Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation took place at around 8:30 pm when Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.
The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kirni, Qasba and Degwar Sector in Poonch district. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:01 IST
