Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire">ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The ceasefire">ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place on Thursday at 9:30 am by firing small weapons.
The Indian Army is retaliating.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2020 11:16 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire">ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.