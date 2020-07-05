Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 7:45 pm.
The Indian Army is retaliating strongly.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:53 IST
