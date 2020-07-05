Representative Image
Representative Image

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:53 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 7:45 pm.
The Indian Army is retaliating strongly.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl