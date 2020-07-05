Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 7:45 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

