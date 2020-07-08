Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Balakote and Mendhar Sectors of Poonch district.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & intense shelling with Mortars along LoC at about 2 am. The firing stopped at around 2:45 am.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

