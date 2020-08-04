Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district on Tuesday.
Pak resorted to firing by small arms and shelling with mortars in ceasefire violations today.
Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violations.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:42 IST
