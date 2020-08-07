Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector in Poonch district earlier today at 6.30 am.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier yesterday around 8 pm, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shellings along Line of Control with mortars in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector in Poonch district earlier today at 6.30 am.