Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in the Balakote sector in Poonch district earlier today at 6.30 am.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier yesterday around 8 pm, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shellings along Line of Control with mortars in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district. (ANI)

