Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Friday.

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated by Pakistan at 11:30 am by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)

