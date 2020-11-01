Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.



"Pakistan continues unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC. Today initiated small arms firing and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors in Poonch district. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," tweeted the official account of Defence PRO, Jammu.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

