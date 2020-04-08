Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector.
Firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control by Pakistan started at around 8:45 pm on Wednesday.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri sector
ANI | Updated: Apr 08, 2020 23:10 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on Wednesday evening in the forward areas of the Rajouri sector.