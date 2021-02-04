Sepoy Laxman who succumbed to injuries after a ceasefire violation. (Photo/ANI)
Sepoy Laxman who succumbed to injuries after a ceasefire violation. (Photo/ANI)

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri; Sepoy succumbs to injuries

ANI | Updated: Feb 04, 2021 00:37 IST


Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 4 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the Sundarbani Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, resulting in the death of one Sepoy.

As per a statement, Sepoy Laxman was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to injuries.
"Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the statement added. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl