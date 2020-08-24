Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 1:30 pm today by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:59 IST
Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday.