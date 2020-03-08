Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Shahpur, Qasba sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur and Qasba sectors in Poonch district here on Sunday.

The firing started at about 5:45 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Wednesday, the Centre had informed the Lok Sabha that there have been 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan international border as well as the LoC in the first two months of this year. (ANI)

