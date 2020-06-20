Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Tangdhar sector

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan was through the firing of mortars and other weapons, which started in the evening.

A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army. (ANI)

