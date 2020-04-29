Representative Image
Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Poonch district

ANI | Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:21 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at around 1910 hours today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

