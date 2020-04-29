Pak violates ceasefire in Kashmir's Poonch district

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at around 1910 hours today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:21 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch district.