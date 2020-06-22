Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati, Nowshera in J-K

Poonch/Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at about 3:30 am on Monday.

It initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC.

Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector at about 5:30 am.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

