Poonch/Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at about 3:30 am on Monday.
It initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC.
Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector at about 5:30 am.
Indian Army retaliated befittingly.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati, Nowshera in J-K
ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 07:30 IST
