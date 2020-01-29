Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
No casualties, injuries or loss of property have been reported yet.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J-K's Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:59 IST
