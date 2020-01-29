Representative Image
Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J-K's Poonch

ANI | Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:59 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
The Indian Army is retaliating effectively.
No casualties, injuries or loss of property have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

