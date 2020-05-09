Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at around 7:30 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
A few days ago, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: May 09, 2020 20:25 IST
