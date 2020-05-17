Representative Image
Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch

ANI | Updated: May 17, 2020 12:14 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on May 9, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector. (ANI)

