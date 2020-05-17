Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.
Earlier on May 9, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: May 17, 2020 12:14 IST
Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.