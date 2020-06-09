Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Khari Karmara in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan started at around 7:45 pm.
Indian Army is replying befittingly.
Pakistan on Sunday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:11 IST
