Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Friday.
The ceasefire violation started at around 15.00 hours. Indian Army is retaliating.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Mankote sector
ANI | Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:14 IST
