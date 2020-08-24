Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri district

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 4.45 pm today through firing with small arms and intense shelling through mortars. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation in a befitting manner.

Earlier Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district at about 1:30 pm. (ANI)

